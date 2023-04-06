iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $4.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

iCAD Stock Performance

ICAD stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.11. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at iCAD

Institutional Trading of iCAD

In other iCAD news, insider Dana R. Brown purchased 40,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 880,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 444,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

