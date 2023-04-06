Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
PRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance
Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.35. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.
About Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
