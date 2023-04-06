Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $610.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

