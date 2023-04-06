Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
