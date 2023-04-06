Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Financial Contrast

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $13.13 billion 1.23 $1.47 billion $3.38 12.78 Travel + Leisure $3.57 billion 0.82 $357.00 million $4.25 8.88

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 11.22% -3.26% -0.51% Travel + Leisure 10.01% -43.99% 5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MGM Resorts International and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 3 9 0 2.75 Travel + Leisure 1 2 2 0 2.20

MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus price target of $52.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MGM Resorts International pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MGM Resorts International pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Travel + Leisure on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. The Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of the following casino resorts: Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New, Excalibur, Park MGM, and Circus Las Vegas. The Regional Operations segment consists of the following casino resorts: MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan, Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, Gold Strike Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi, Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. The MGM China segment consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. The company was founded by Kerkor Kerkorian on January 29, 1986, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment focuses on the operations of travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

