Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Financial Analysis

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $303.24 million 1.03 -$65.96 million ($1.28) -4.78 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trean Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group -21.75% 2.04% 0.51% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

