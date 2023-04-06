Critical Survey: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alkami Technology and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ceridian HCM 0 5 8 0 2.62

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $79.64, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 5.54 -$58.60 million ($0.64) -19.16 Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.50 -$73.40 million ($0.48) -144.43

This table compares Alkami Technology and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkami Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -28.69% -19.59% -13.84% Ceridian HCM -5.89% -1.17% -0.27%

Volatility and Risk

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Alkami Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

