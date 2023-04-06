PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,552,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,135,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,674,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

