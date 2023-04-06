Infrastructure Investor Global Acquires 71,980 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13,722.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Stories

