Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 75,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $99.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $157,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

