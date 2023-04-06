Joshua G. James Acquires 350,026 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO Joshua G. James purchased 350,026 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Domo Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $497.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

