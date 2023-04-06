Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,000,001.08 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.