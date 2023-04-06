Timothy D. Cook Sells 56,072 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.