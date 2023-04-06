Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:AN opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
