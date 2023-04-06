Zane Rowe Sells 35,715 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.