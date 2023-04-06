Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.55% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

