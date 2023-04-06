StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

