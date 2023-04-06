StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
