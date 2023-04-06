Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Buys 10,869,566 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

