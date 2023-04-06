Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foran Mining Stock

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.77 on Monday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

