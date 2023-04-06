Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

