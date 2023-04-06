The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $28,534,650.69 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,382,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.
Trade Desk Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 586.46, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
