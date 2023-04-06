The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $28,534,650.69 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,382,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 586.46, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

