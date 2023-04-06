Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of BBLG stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.