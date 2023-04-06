Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
