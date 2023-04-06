Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

