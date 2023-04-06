Barclays Cuts Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,102

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,140 ($14.16) to GBX 1,102 ($13.69) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.79) to GBX 1,404 ($17.44) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.