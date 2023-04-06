Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut DiaSorin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $111.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $152.60.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

