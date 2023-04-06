Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Major Shareholder Sells $190,360,000.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

