StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

