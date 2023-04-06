Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.75.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.