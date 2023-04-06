TD Securities Lowers Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States.

