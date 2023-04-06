National Bank Financial Raises Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Taiga Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TAIMF opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89. Taiga Motors has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Taiga Motors Company Profile

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

