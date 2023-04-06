National Bank Financial Raises Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Taiga Motors Stock Performance
Shares of TAIMF opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89. Taiga Motors has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.59.
Taiga Motors Company Profile
