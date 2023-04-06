StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

