TD Securities Upgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Buy

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
GBNXF opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
