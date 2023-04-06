Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of CTMLF opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Corporate Travel Management has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $11.37.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

