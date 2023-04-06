Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.84.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 443.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after buying an additional 4,838,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

