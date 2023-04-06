Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Financial Comparison

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 9.52 N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Grey $65.85 million 4.97 -$102.79 million ($0.43) -3.19

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hesai Group and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Grey -156.10% -117.36% -72.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Berkshire Grey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.15%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.