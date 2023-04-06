SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.50 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

