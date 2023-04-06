CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Analysts at CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

DRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,991,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

