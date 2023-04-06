Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of CGC opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

