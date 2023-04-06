Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,940.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,847.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,697.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,607.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,538.62.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

