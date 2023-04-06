Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

UVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.