The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $159.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.