Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

