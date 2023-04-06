The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $100.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,786,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

