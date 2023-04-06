Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.
Hub Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
