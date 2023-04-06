Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

