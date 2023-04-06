Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) PT Raised to $1.70 at Piper Sandler

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $1.60 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Conifer Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Conifer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conifer

About Conifer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.