Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) PT Raised to $1.70 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $1.60 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Conifer Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conifer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

