Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,728,000 after purchasing an additional 326,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

