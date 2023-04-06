Piper Sandler Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $245.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

