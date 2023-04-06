State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

