BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

