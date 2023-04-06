American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $170.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.